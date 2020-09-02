State House of Representatives, District 13: Mariana Sandoval
“I am not a politician, I am a working class wife, mother, and community member. Like the rest of our community, I want good schools, access to affordable healthcare/prescription drugs and a good paying job. None of these issues are partisan and we should focus on these commonalities and work together to achieve them.”-Mariana Sandoval, Candidate for Arizona House of Representatives, District 13
Party: Democratic
Occupation: Paralegal
Relevant experience: 2017-present - Agua Fria School District
Campaign website: sandovalforaz.com
Personal information:
- Born: Southern California - 13-year Arizona resident
- Husband - Sergio
- City of residence: Goodyear
Comments