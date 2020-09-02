Skip to Content
State Races - Arizona
State House of Representatives, District 13: Mariana Sandoval

Mariana Sandoval

“I am not a politician, I am a working class wife, mother, and community member. Like the rest of our community, I want good schools, access to affordable healthcare/prescription drugs and a good paying job. None of these issues are partisan and we should focus on these commonalities and work together to achieve them.”

-Mariana Sandoval, Candidate for Arizona House of Representatives, District 13

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Paralegal

Relevant experience: 2017-present - Agua Fria School District

Campaign website:  sandovalforaz.com

Personal information:

  • Born:  Southern California - 13-year Arizona resident 
  • Husband - Sergio
  • City of residence:  Goodyear

