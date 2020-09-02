State House of Representatives, District 13: Joanne Osborne
"My life has been one of a Solid Foundation, Hard Work, Excellent Decisions and Love.The ugliness of politics is something I will not engage."-Rep. Joanne Osborne, (R-District 13)
Party: Republican
Occupation: State Representative, District 13
Education: Graduated from Harvard University’s “Senior Executives in State and Local Government” program
Relevant experience:
- Goodyear Planning and Zoning Commission - 6-years
- Goodyear City Council - 11-years
- 2011-2013 - vice mayor
- 2018-present - State representative, District 13
- Vice Chairman of Military & Veterans Affairs Committee
Campaign website: osborneforarizona.com
Personal information:
- Married 33 Years & 4 Children
- City of residence: Goodyear
Biographic notes:
- awarded the Legislator of the Year by the Arizona Manufacturing Council - 2019
