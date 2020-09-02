Skip to Content
State Races - Arizona
State House of Representatives, District 13: Joanne Osborne

JoanneOsborneAZ

"My life has been one of a Solid Foundation, Hard Work, Excellent Decisions and Love.The ugliness of politics is something I will not engage."

-Rep. Joanne Osborne, (R-District 13)

Party: Republican

Occupation: State Representative, District 13

Education: Graduated from Harvard University’s “Senior Executives in State and Local Government” program

Relevant experience:

  • Goodyear Planning and Zoning Commission - 6-years
  • Goodyear City Council - 11-years
  • 2011-2013 - vice mayor
  • 2018-present - State representative, District 13
    • Vice Chairman of Military & Veterans Affairs Committee

Campaign website:  osborneforarizona.com

Personal information:

  • Married 33 Years & 4 Children
  • City of residence:  Goodyear

Biographic notes:

  • awarded the Legislator of the Year by the Arizona Manufacturing Council - 2019
