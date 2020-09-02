Skip to Content
State Races - Arizona
Arizona State Senate, District 14: Travis Angry

Travis Angry

"The American dream is real, and the American dream can be experienced through hard work, and a focused mind."

-Travis Angry, Candidate for Arizona State Senate, District 14

Party: Republican

Occupation: Chairman & CEO, Change Youth Project/Travis Angry, Inc.

Education:

  • B.A. - Business & public administration, University of Phoenix
  • M.A. - Business administration, University of Phoenix 

Relevant experience:

  • 2001-2003 - U.S. Navy
  • 2006-2008 - U.S. army 
  • 2011-present Change Youth Project

Campaign website:  angryforarizona.com 

Personal:

  • Born:  Albany, Georgia 
  • 2 children:  Tatyana and Devante 
  • City of residence:  Goodyear 

Biographic notes:

  • Cancer survivor
  • Motivational speaker
  • Author of the book “CHANGE:  If I Can, You Can” 

