Arizona State Senate, District 14: Travis Angry
"The American dream is real, and the American dream can be experienced through hard work, and a focused mind."-Travis Angry, Candidate for Arizona State Senate, District 14
Party: Republican
Occupation: Chairman & CEO, Change Youth Project/Travis Angry, Inc.
Education:
- B.A. - Business & public administration, University of Phoenix
- M.A. - Business administration, University of Phoenix
Relevant experience:
- 2001-2003 - U.S. Navy
- 2006-2008 - U.S. army
- 2011-present Change Youth Project
Campaign website: angryforarizona.com
Personal:
- Born: Albany, Georgia
- 2 children: Tatyana and Devante
- City of residence: Goodyear
Biographic notes:
- Cancer survivor
- Motivational speaker
- Author of the book “CHANGE: If I Can, You Can”
