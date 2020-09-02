Skip to Content
State Races - Arizona
By
Published 12:39 pm

Arizona State Senate, District 14: Lisa Otondo

Lisa-Otondo-CNS

I'm a second generation Arizonan. I was born and raised in Yuma. I come from a close-knit farming family with a devotion to education and a history of community service.

-Sen. Lisa Otondo (D-District 14)

Party: Democratic

Occupation: State senator, District 14

Education:

  • B.S. - International Policy Studies, Monterey Institute of International Studies
  • M.S. - International Public Administration, Monterey Institute of International Studies
  • Studied at L'Universite' Catholique de l'Ouest, Angers, Maine et Loire, France
  • Studied at La Universidad Salamanca, Salamanca, Spain

Relevant experience:

  • Instructor of Cross-Cultural Communications at American Airlines
  • International Affairs Specialist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
  • Partner in an import/export business selling refurbished medical equipment to Third World countries.
  • English professor at the Guilin Geology Institute in China PRC
  • 2013-2017 - Arizona House of Representatives, District 4
  • 2017-present - Arizona State Senate, District 4

Campaign website:  otondofour4.com

Personal:

  • Born and raised in Yuma
  • City of residence: Yuma

Biographic notes:

  • Lived in five countries on four continents and speak five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Chinese.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply