Arizona State Senate, District 14: Lisa Otondo
I'm a second generation Arizonan. I was born and raised in Yuma. I come from a close-knit farming family with a devotion to education and a history of community service.-Sen. Lisa Otondo (D-District 14)
Party: Democratic
Occupation: State senator, District 14
Education:
- B.S. - International Policy Studies, Monterey Institute of International Studies
- M.S. - International Public Administration, Monterey Institute of International Studies
- Studied at L'Universite' Catholique de l'Ouest, Angers, Maine et Loire, France
- Studied at La Universidad Salamanca, Salamanca, Spain
Relevant experience:
- Instructor of Cross-Cultural Communications at American Airlines
- International Affairs Specialist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
- Partner in an import/export business selling refurbished medical equipment to Third World countries.
- English professor at the Guilin Geology Institute in China PRC
- 2013-2017 - Arizona House of Representatives, District 4
- 2017-present - Arizona State Senate, District 4
Campaign website: otondofour4.com
Personal:
- Born and raised in Yuma
- City of residence: Yuma
Biographic notes:
- Lived in five countries on four continents and speak five languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Chinese.
