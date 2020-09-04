El Centro City Council
The El Centro City Council is made up of five members who serve 4-year terms. The council chooses a mayor from among their ranks who will serve for one year. Elections are staggered. 3 seats are available during the November General Election.
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|Martha Cardenas-Singh
|Assistant Director
|Sonia Carter
|Computer Lab Supervisor
|Edgard Garcia
|Council Member/Attorney
|Jason Jackson
|Incumbent/Business Owner
|Sylvia Marroquin
|Business Manager
|Efrain Silva
|Incumbent
Comments