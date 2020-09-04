Skip to Content
The El Centro City Council is made up of five members who serve 4-year terms. The council chooses a mayor from among their ranks who will serve for one year. Elections are staggered. 3 seats are available during the November General Election.

Martha Cardenas-SinghAssistant Director
Sonia CarterComputer Lab Supervisor
Edgard GarciaCouncil Member/Attorney
Jason JacksonIncumbent/Business Owner
Sylvia MarroquinBusiness Manager
Efrain SilvaIncumbent

