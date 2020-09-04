Imperial County Municipal Elections

Three Calexico City Council members are elected for four-year terms, and one is elected for a two-year term. The council choses a mayor and mayor pro tem from among their ranks. Both serve 1-year terms.

There are three 4-year seats available in the November 3rd General Election, and one 2-year seat.

4-year term - 3 seats available

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION Camilo Garcia Appointed Incumbent Bill Hodge Incumbent Jason Jung Retired Police Officer Joong Kim Merchant/1st Imperial Commissioner Michael Christopher Mayne Real Estate Developer Javier Moreno Retired Special Agents Lewis Pacheco Incumbent Gloria Romo Business Administrator/Economist

2-year term - 1 seat available

CANDIDATE OCCUPATION Michael Antony Jeffers Morris Reisin Appointed Incumbent Raul Ureña Mathematical Economist

Candidate Profiles: