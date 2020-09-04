Calexico City Council
Three Calexico City Council members are elected for four-year terms, and one is elected for a two-year term. The council choses a mayor and mayor pro tem from among their ranks. Both serve 1-year terms.
There are three 4-year seats available in the November 3rd General Election, and one 2-year seat.
4-year term - 3 seats available
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|Camilo Garcia
|Appointed Incumbent
|Bill Hodge
|Incumbent
|Jason Jung
|Retired Police Officer
|Joong Kim
|Merchant/1st Imperial Commissioner
|Michael Christopher Mayne
|Real Estate Developer
|Javier Moreno
|Retired Special Agents
|Lewis Pacheco
|Incumbent
|Gloria Romo
|Business Administrator/Economist
2-year term - 1 seat available
|CANDIDATE
|OCCUPATION
|Michael Antony Jeffers
|Morris Reisin
|Appointed Incumbent
|Raul Ureña
|Mathematical Economist
