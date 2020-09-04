Skip to Content
Imperial County Municipal Elections
By
today at 8:39 pm
Published 8:14 pm

Calexico City Council

Calexico City Council

Three Calexico City Council members are elected for four-year terms, and one is elected for a two-year term. The council choses a mayor and mayor pro tem from among their ranks. Both serve 1-year terms.

There are three 4-year seats available in the November 3rd General Election, and one 2-year seat.

4-year term - 3 seats available

CANDIDATEOCCUPATION
Camilo Garcia Appointed Incumbent
Bill HodgeIncumbent
Jason JungRetired Police Officer
Joong KimMerchant/1st Imperial Commissioner
Michael Christopher MayneReal Estate Developer
Javier MorenoRetired Special Agents
Lewis PachecoIncumbent
Gloria RomoBusiness Administrator/Economist

2-year term - 1 seat available

CANDIDATEOCCUPATION
Michael Antony Jeffers
Morris Reisin Appointed Incumbent
Raul UreñaMathematical Economist

Candidate Profiles:

Rául Ureña discusses his candidacy for council

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply