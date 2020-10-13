More than 600 Brawley ballots to be re-printed

Imperial County Races

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Hundreds of ballots in Brawley are being re-printed following a mistake made on them that left out one of the races in the area.

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters was notified by a Brawley resident that the race for the Imperial Community College District area four had been left off the ballot.

More than 600 ballots were affected. The majority of the voters live on the East side of Brawley.

“They made a mistake on all of these ballots all the way through River, to Eastern, and behind B Street. It’s a big section. It's over 600 ballots that are incorrect," said Isabel Solis, ICCD area four candidate

That’s a big chunk of voters for Solis who is running for the ICCD board. Her name along with running mate Yulil Alonso-Garza weren't included on the ballot.

“We’re sending a letter to the voters to let them know that they can expect to receive a new ballot in the mail," said Debra Porter, IC Registrar of Voters

Meanwhile, Solis isn't standing by. She’ll be going around her neighborhood to inform residents about the mishap.

“This error should not discourage people from voting. If you live in this area or know someone let them know what happened," said Isabel Solis, ICCD area four candidate.

One valley voter says hearing about allegations of voter fraud happening in the U.S. on top of this mistake made in Imperial County is disappointing.

“It’s very discouraging, and I'm not going to mention any names either one, but it's very discouraging and it should be like that. Voters who are feeling like I am should go out there and do their best. Without your vote your voice doesn't count," said Rob, Salton City resident.

All voters who were affected should be receiving their new ballots within the next 3-10 days.