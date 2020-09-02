Skip to Content
Imperial County Ballot Propositions
Measure T: City of Calipatria utility tax

Seeks to impose a utility tax to fund services in the City of Calipatria

Shall the City of Calipatria adopt an ordinance imposing a Utility Users Tax at a rate not to exceed five percent, upon the use of telephone, cell phone, electricity, gas, water,trash, sewer and cable television, to maintain general fund city services, including, but not limited to fire, administration, and parks and recreation, and subject to future council action to reduce said percentage, which is projected to raise $348,078.00 per year?

