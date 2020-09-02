Measure T: City of Calipatria utility tax

Shall the City of Calipatria adopt an ordinance imposing a Utility Users Tax at a rate not to exceed five percent, upon the use of telephone, cell phone, electricity, gas, water,trash, sewer and cable television, to maintain general fund city services, including, but not limited to fire, administration, and parks and recreation, and subject to future council action to reduce said percentage, which is projected to raise $348,078.00 per year?