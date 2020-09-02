Skip to Content
Imperial County Ballot Propositions
Measure R: City of Brawley utility tax

Extends utility taxes to cell phones, streaming services to pay for city services

"Shall the City of Brawley update the City’s utility tax, which funds services, such as police, fire, administration, library and parks, by taking the use of various utilities, to cover changes in communication technology by extending the tax to cover, cell phone, VpIP, IP-TV, text messaging, paging, and private communication services, subject to future council action to reduce said percentage, and which is projected to raise $1.9 million per year?"

