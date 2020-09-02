Measure Q: Calexico Unified School District

"To expand vocational /education facilities; repair high schools, middle schools and elementary schools including science /math classrooms; increase student internet/computer technology access; expand Calexico High School’s student cafeteria; improve school security; upgrade school emergency preparedness; and create local construction jobs shall Calexico Unified School District’s measure to issue $47 million of bonds be adopted with estimated annual payments less than 6₵ /$100 of assessed value (averaging $2.5 million annually) until repaid, legal rates, annual audits and independent oversight?"