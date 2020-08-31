Skip to Content
U.S. House of Representatives – California, 51st District: Juan Vargas

Juan Vargas

A lot of our so-called Latino leaders are gutless. I talk to these cry-baby Latino leaders, and they say they can't win elections until Latinos are a majority.

-Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif. - 51st district)

Personal Information:

  • Born: March 7, 1961 - National City, California
  • Age: 61
  • Wife - Adrienne
  • 3 children
  • City of residence: San Diego

Political party:

  • Democratic

Education:

  • B.A. - University of California, San Diego
  • M.A. - Humanities, Fordham University
  • J.D. - Harvard University

Occupation:

  • U.S. Representative

Relevant Experience:

  • 1993-2000 - San Diego City Councilman
  • 2000-2007 - California state assemblyman
  • 2010-2013 - U.S. Representative

Campaign website:

Additional biographical notes:

  • Entered the Jesuit Novitiate program after completing his Bachelor's degree
  • In 1999, the Vargas family welcomed a family of Kosovar refugees into their home - the family stayed for nearly two-years.

