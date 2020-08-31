U.S. House of Representatives – California, 51st District: Juan Vargas
A lot of our so-called Latino leaders are gutless. I talk to these cry-baby Latino leaders, and they say they can't win elections until Latinos are a majority.-Rep. Juan Vargas (D-Calif. - 51st district)
Personal Information:
- Born: March 7, 1961 - National City, California
- Age: 61
- Wife - Adrienne
- 3 children
- City of residence: San Diego
Political party:
- Democratic
Education:
- B.A. - University of California, San Diego
- M.A. - Humanities, Fordham University
- J.D. - Harvard University
Occupation:
- U.S. Representative
Relevant Experience:
- 1993-2000 - San Diego City Councilman
- 2000-2007 - California state assemblyman
- 2010-2013 - U.S. Representative
Campaign website:
Additional biographical notes:
- Entered the Jesuit Novitiate program after completing his Bachelor's degree
- In 1999, the Vargas family welcomed a family of Kosovar refugees into their home - the family stayed for nearly two-years.
