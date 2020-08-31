U.S. House of Representatives, District 3: Raul Grijalva
"We cannot shun our values as an immigrant nation. This is a wrong path. And while possibly it is a short-term political victory based on division and based on creating a wedge issue that splits people in this country, it is a long-term defeat for this Nation."-Rep. Raul Grijlava, (D-Ariz.)
Personal Information:
- Born: February 19, 1948 - Tucson
- Age: 72
- Wife - Ramona
- 3 children: Adelita, Raquel, and Marisa
- City of residence: Tucson
Party:
- Democratic
Education:
- B.A. - Sociology, University of Arizona
Occupation:
- U.S. Congressman - District 3
Relevant experience:
- 1974-1986 - School Board Member
- 1975-1986 - Director, El Pueblo Neighborhood Center
- 1987-1989 - Dean, Hispanic Student Affairs, University of Arizona
- 1989-2002 - Pima County Board of Supervisors (2000-2002 - Chairman)
- 2003-present - U.S. House of Representatives
Campaign website:
Additional biographical notes:
- Grijalva's father came to the U.S. in 1945 from Mexico as part of the Bracero Program
