Federal Races
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3: Raul Grijalva

"We cannot shun our values as an immigrant nation. This is a wrong path. And while possibly it is a short-term political victory based on division and based on creating a wedge issue that splits people in this country, it is a long-term defeat for this Nation."

-Rep. Raul Grijlava, (D-Ariz.)

Personal Information:
  • Born: February 19, 1948 - Tucson
  • Age: 72
  • Wife - Ramona
  • 3 children: Adelita, Raquel, and Marisa
  • City of residence: Tucson

Party:
  • Democratic

Education:
  • B.A. - Sociology, University of Arizona

Occupation:
  • U.S. Congressman - District 3

Relevant experience:
  • 1974-1986 - School Board Member
  • 1975-1986 - Director, El Pueblo Neighborhood Center
  • 1987-1989 - Dean, Hispanic Student Affairs, University of Arizona
  • 1989-2002 - Pima County Board of Supervisors (2000-2002 - Chairman)
  • 2003-present - U.S. House of Representatives

Additional biographical notes:
  • Grijalva's father came to the U.S. in 1945 from Mexico as part of the Bracero Program

