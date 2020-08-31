Skip to Content
U.S. House of Representatives, District 3: Daniel Wood

Daniel Wood

"Several things I want to work on, one of them is to combat and fight against human trafficking. Let's continue to work with Trump to close the border, which will help combat that."

-Daniel. Wood, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 3

Personal Information:

  • Born 1978 - Norfolk, Virginia
  • Married with 3 children
  • City of residence: Maricopa

Party:

  • Republican

Occupation:

  • Executive protection agent

Relevant Experience:

  • 2001-2005 - U.S. Marine Corps - Operation Iraqi Freedom

Campaign website:

