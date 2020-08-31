U.S. House of Representatives, District 3: Daniel Wood
"Several things I want to work on, one of them is to combat and fight against human trafficking. Let's continue to work with Trump to close the border, which will help combat that."-Daniel. Wood, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 3
Personal Information:
- Born 1978 - Norfolk, Virginia
- Married with 3 children
- City of residence: Maricopa
Party:
- Republican
Occupation:
- Executive protection agent
Relevant Experience:
- 2001-2005 - U.S. Marine Corps - Operation Iraqi Freedom
Campaign website:
