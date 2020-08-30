Sen. Martha McSally
Race: U.S. Senator
Party: Republican
"When you value people, you give them freedom."- Sen. Martha McSally
Personal Information:
- Born: March 22, 1966 - Warwick, Rhode Island
- Age: 54
- Dog - Boomer
- City of residence: Tucson
Education:
- B.S. - Biology - U.S. Air Force Academy
- M.A. - Public Policy - Harvard University
Occupation:
- U.S. Senator - Arizona
Relevant experience:
- 1991-2010 - Fighter pilot - U.S. Air Force
- 2015-2019 - U.S. House of Representatives - Arizona, District 2
- 2019-present - U.S. Senate - Arizona (appointed)
Campaign website: McSallyforSenate.com
Additional biographical notes:
- First female fighter pilot to fly a combat patrol
- First woman to command a fighter squadron
- Sued the Department of Defense policy requiring female service members to wear traditional attire while serving in the Middle East - policy later dropped
