Skip to Content
Federal Races
By
today at 3:30 pm
Published 3:22 pm

Sen. Martha McSally

MGN_1280x720_81218P00-HQQRU
Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona.

Race: U.S. Senator

Party: Republican

"When you value people, you give them freedom."

- Sen. Martha McSally

Personal Information:
  • Born: March 22, 1966 - Warwick, Rhode Island
  • Age: 54
  • Dog - Boomer
  • City of residence: Tucson

Education:
  • B.S. - Biology - U.S. Air Force Academy
  • M.A. - Public Policy - Harvard University

Occupation:

  • U.S. Senator - Arizona

Relevant experience:
  • 1991-2010 - Fighter pilot - U.S. Air Force
  • 2015-2019 - U.S. House of Representatives - Arizona, District 2
  • 2019-present - U.S. Senate - Arizona (appointed)

Campaign website: McSallyforSenate.com

Additional biographical notes:
  • First female fighter pilot to fly a combat patrol
  • First woman to command a fighter squadron
  • Sued the Department of Defense policy requiring female service members to wear traditional attire while serving in the Middle East - policy later dropped

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply