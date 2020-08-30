Skip to Content
Rep. Paul Gosar

U.S. Representative Paul Gosar, (R-Arizona)

Race: U.S. House of Representatives - Arizona, District 4

Party: Republican

"You develop a thick skin. And once all the chips have been played, you make sure you're working on behalf of Arizona."

-Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Personal information:
  • Born: November 27, 1958 - Rock Springs, Wyoming
  • Age: 61
  • Wife - Maude
  • 3 children
  • City of residence: Prescott

Education:
  • B.A. - Creighton University
  • D.D.S. - Creighton University Boyne School of Dentistry

Occupation:
  • U.S. Representative, Arizona - District 4

Relevant experience:
  • 1989-2010: Dentist
  • 2011-2013: U.S. Representative, Arizona - District 1
  • 2013-present: U.S. Representative, Arizona - District 4

Additonal biographical notes:
  • Arizona Dental Association's "Dentist of the Year" in 2001
  • Rep. Gosar is a vocal climate change denier.
  • Oldest of 10 children
  • Won reelection in 2018 with more than 68% of the vote

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

