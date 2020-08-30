Rep. Paul Gosar
Race: U.S. House of Representatives - Arizona, District 4
Party: Republican
"You develop a thick skin. And once all the chips have been played, you make sure you're working on behalf of Arizona."-Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)
Personal information:
- Born: November 27, 1958 - Rock Springs, Wyoming
- Age: 61
- Wife - Maude
- 3 children
- City of residence: Prescott
Education:
- B.A. - Creighton University
- D.D.S. - Creighton University Boyne School of Dentistry
Occupation:
- U.S. Representative, Arizona - District 4
Relevant experience:
- 1989-2010: Dentist
- 2011-2013: U.S. Representative, Arizona - District 1
- 2013-present: U.S. Representative, Arizona - District 4
Additonal biographical notes:
- Arizona Dental Association's "Dentist of the Year" in 2001
- Rep. Gosar is a vocal climate change denier.
- Oldest of 10 children
- Won reelection in 2018 with more than 68% of the vote
