"Our nation is comprised of men and women from different cultures, beliefs and countries. We come together with the understanding that we rely on the same values. We must take action today and make the correct decisions that are crucial to our future. We cannot resist the pace of progress or we will miss the opportunity for success. The challenges we face are urgent and the stakes are high, so let us be the light for our future and be remembered for our contributions that moved our country in the right direction. Let’s go make history."

-Delina DiSanto, Candidate for U.S. House of Represenatives, AZ - District 4