today at 4:10 pm
Published 4:09 pm

Mark Kelly

mark kelly

Race: U.S. Senate - Arizona

Party: Democratic

"Getting to space is not rocket science, it's political science."

- Capt. Mark Kelly

Personal information:
  • Born: February 21, 1964 - Orange, New Jersey
  • Age: 56
  • Wife - Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.)
  • 2 children: Claudia and Claire
  • City of residence: Tucson

Education:
  • B.S. - Marine Engineering - U.S. Merchant Marine Acadmy
  • M.A. - Aeronautical Engineering - U.S. Naval Postgraduate School

Occupation:
  • Aerospace executive/consultant

Relevant experience:
  • 1987-2011 Fighter pilot - U.S. Navy
  • 2001-2011 NASA Astronaut
  • 2011-present activist/author

Campaign website:

Additional biographical notes:
  • Kelly and his twin brother are the only siblings in the world to have both traveled in space.
  • He's written 3 children's books, and co-authored two non-fiction works with his wife.
  • Kelly began advocating for stiffer gun laws after an attacker shot his wife during a community event in January of 2011.

