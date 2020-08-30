Mark Kelly
Race: U.S. Senate - Arizona
Party: Democratic
"Getting to space is not rocket science, it's political science."- Capt. Mark Kelly
Personal information:
- Born: February 21, 1964 - Orange, New Jersey
- Age: 56
- Wife - Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.)
- 2 children: Claudia and Claire
- City of residence: Tucson
Education:
- B.S. - Marine Engineering - U.S. Merchant Marine Acadmy
- M.A. - Aeronautical Engineering - U.S. Naval Postgraduate School
Occupation:
- Aerospace executive/consultant
Relevant experience:
- 1987-2011 Fighter pilot - U.S. Navy
- 2001-2011 NASA Astronaut
- 2011-present activist/author
Campaign website:
Additional biographical notes:
- Kelly and his twin brother are the only siblings in the world to have both traveled in space.
- He's written 3 children's books, and co-authored two non-fiction works with his wife.
- Kelly began advocating for stiffer gun laws after an attacker shot his wife during a community event in January of 2011.
Comments