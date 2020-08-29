Vice President Mike Pence
Race: Vice President of the United States of America
Party: Republican
"I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order."- Vice President Mike Pence
Personal information:
- Born: June 7, 1959 - Columbus, Indiana
- Age: 61
- Wife - Karen
- 3 children: Audrey, Charlotte, and Michael
- City of residence: Columbus, Indiana
Education:
- B.A. - History - Hanover College
- J.D. - Indiana University
Occupation:
- Vice President of the United States of America
Relevant experience:
- 1994-1999 - Conservative radio talk show host
- 2001-2013 - U.S. House of Representatives - Indiana - 6th District
- 2013-2017 - Governor of Indiana
- 2016-present - VPOTUS
Campaign website: Trump Pence 2020
Additional biographical information:
- Pence was a conservative radio talk show host for five-years - sometimes called the "Rush Limbaugh of Indiana"
