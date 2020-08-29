Skip to Content
Vice President Mike Pence

Race: Vice President of the United States of America

Party: Republican

"I'm a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order."

- Vice President Mike Pence
Personal information:
  • Born: June 7, 1959 - Columbus, Indiana
  • Age: 61
  • Wife - Karen
  • 3 children: Audrey, Charlotte, and Michael
  • City of residence: Columbus, Indiana
Education:
  • B.A. - History - Hanover College
  • J.D. - Indiana University
Occupation:
  • Vice President of the United States of America
Relevant experience:
  • 1994-1999 - Conservative radio talk show host
  • 2001-2013 - U.S. House of Representatives - Indiana - 6th District
  • 2013-2017 - Governor of Indiana
  • 2016-present - VPOTUS

Campaign website: Trump Pence 2020

Additional biographical information:
  • Pence was a conservative radio talk show host for five-years - sometimes called the "Rush Limbaugh of Indiana"

