Skip to Content
Federal Races
By
Published 6:28 pm

Sen. Kamala Harris

MGN_1280x720_00827P00-EUQCD
MGN
Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-California)

Race: Vice President of the United States of America

Party: Democratic

"The truth is that the vast majority of Americans are good, fair, and just, and they want their country to reflect those ideals."

- Sen. Kamala Harris

Personal Information:
  • Born: October 20, 1964 - Oakland, California
  • Age: 55
  • Husband - Doug Emhoff
  • City of residence: Los Angeles, California
Education:
  • B.A. - Political Science and Economics - Howard University
  • J.D. - University of California, Hastings
Occupation:
  • U.S. Senator - California
Relevant Experience:
  • 2004-2011 - San Francisco District Attorney
  • 2011-2017 - California Attorney General
  • 2017-present - U.S. Senator - California
Campaign website:
Additional biographical notes:
  • First woman of color to be nominated for a slot on a major party ticket
  • During her first three years as San Francisco District Attorney, prosecutors' conviction rates climbed from 52% to 67%
  • Harris' two step children call her "Momala"
  • Her most fervent supporters are called the "Khive," a phrase inspired by Beyoncé’s “Beyhive”

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply