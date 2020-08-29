Sen. Kamala Harris
Race: Vice President of the United States of America
Party: Democratic
"The truth is that the vast majority of Americans are good, fair, and just, and they want their country to reflect those ideals."- Sen. Kamala Harris
Personal Information:
- Born: October 20, 1964 - Oakland, California
- Age: 55
- Husband - Doug Emhoff
- City of residence: Los Angeles, California
Education:
- B.A. - Political Science and Economics - Howard University
- J.D. - University of California, Hastings
Occupation:
- U.S. Senator - California
Relevant Experience:
- 2004-2011 - San Francisco District Attorney
- 2011-2017 - California Attorney General
- 2017-present - U.S. Senator - California
Campaign website:
Additional biographical notes:
- First woman of color to be nominated for a slot on a major party ticket
- During her first three years as San Francisco District Attorney, prosecutors' conviction rates climbed from 52% to 67%
- Harris' two step children call her "Momala"
- Her most fervent supporters are called the "Khive," a phrase inspired by Beyoncé’s “Beyhive”
