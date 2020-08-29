President Donald J. Trump
Race: President of the United States of America
Party: Republican
"We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will Make America Great Again!"- President Donald J. Trump
Personal information:
- Born: June 14, 1946 - Queens, New York
- Age: 74
- Wife - Melania
- 5 children: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron
City of residence:
- Palm Beach, Florida
Education:
- B.S. - Economics - Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Occupation
- 45th President of the United States of America
Relevant Experience:
- Real Estate developer
- Reality Television host/producer
Campaign Website:
Additional biographic notes:
- Nominated for an Emmy award twice for his work on The Apprentice
- Has belonged to 3 political parties in his life; he was a Democrat from 1987 to 2009, an Independent from 2011 to 2012, and became a Republican just prior to seeking the presidential nomination
- Owns and operates 18 golf courses around the world
Comments