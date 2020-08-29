Skip to Content
President Donald J. Trump

Trump 2020
Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

Race: President of the United States of America

Party: Republican

"We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will Make America Great Again!"

 - President Donald J. Trump

 

Personal information:
  • Born: June 14, 1946 - Queens, New York
  • Age: 74
  • Wife - Melania
  • 5 children: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron
City of residence:
  • Palm Beach, Florida
Education:
  • B.S. - Economics - Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania
Occupation
  • 45th President of the United States of America
Relevant Experience:
  • Real Estate developer
  • Reality Television host/producer
Campaign Website:
Additional biographic notes:
  • Nominated for an Emmy award twice for his work on The Apprentice
  • Has belonged to 3 political parties in his life; he was a Democrat from 1987 to 2009, an Independent from 2011 to 2012, and became a Republican just prior to seeking the presidential nomination
  • Owns and operates 18 golf courses around the world

