Federal Races




Former Vice President Joseph R. "Joe" Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Race: President of the United States of America

Party: Democratic

"No fundamental social change occurs merely because government acts. It's because civil society, the conscience of a country, begins to rise up and demand - demand - demand change."

-Former Vice President Joe Biden

Personal Information:
  • Born November 20, 1942 - Scranton, Pennsylvania
  • Age: 77
  • Wife - Jill
  • 4 children: Hunter, Beau, Naomi, and Ashley
  • City of residence: Claymont, Delaware
Education:
  • B.A. - Political Science - University of Delaware
  • J.D. - University of Syracuse
Occupation:
  • Former Vice President of the United States of America
Relevant Experience:
  • 1970-1972: City Councilman - Newcastle, Delaware
  • 1973-2009: U.S. Senator - Delaware
  • 2009-2017: Vice President of the United States of America
Campaign Website:
Additional biographic notes:
  • Introduced the bill that became the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) which addresses sexual assault and domestic violence - signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994
  • Received the Congressional Patriot Award in 2017 from the Bipartisan Policy Center in recognition of his work crafting bipartisan legislation

