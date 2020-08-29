Former Vice President Joseph R. “Joe” Biden
Race: President of the United States of America
Party: Democratic
"No fundamental social change occurs merely because government acts. It's because civil society, the conscience of a country, begins to rise up and demand - demand - demand change."-Former Vice President Joe Biden
Personal Information:
- Born November 20, 1942 - Scranton, Pennsylvania
- Age: 77
- Wife - Jill
- 4 children: Hunter, Beau, Naomi, and Ashley
- City of residence: Claymont, Delaware
Education:
- B.A. - Political Science - University of Delaware
- J.D. - University of Syracuse
Occupation:
- Former Vice President of the United States of America
Relevant Experience:
- 1970-1972: City Councilman - Newcastle, Delaware
- 1973-2009: U.S. Senator - Delaware
- 2009-2017: Vice President of the United States of America
Campaign Website:
Additional biographic notes:
- Introduced the bill that became the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) which addresses sexual assault and domestic violence - signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994
- Received the Congressional Patriot Award in 2017 from the Bipartisan Policy Center in recognition of his work crafting bipartisan legislation
Comments