Proposition 24: Consumer Personal Information Law and Agency Initiative

Permits consumers to: (1) prevent businesses from sharing personal information; (2) correct inaccurate personal information; and (3) limit businesses’ use of “sensitive personal information”—including precise geolocation; race; ethnicity; religion; genetic data; private communications; sexual orientation; and specified health information.

Establishes California Privacy Protection Agency to additionally enforce and implement consumer privacy laws and impose fines.

Changes criteria for which businesses must comply with laws.

Prohibits businesses’ retention of personal information for longer than reasonably necessary.

Triples maximum penalties for violations concerning consumers under age 16.

Authorizes civil penalties for theft of consumer login information, as specified

Full Text of Initiative

Support

"We’ve come a long way in the two years since passing the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act, but during these times of unprecedented uncertainty, we need to ensure that the laws keep pace with the ever-changing ways corporations and other entities are using our data. That’s why our campaign is going to make sure all Californians know about the new and stronger rights provided under this ballot measure, the California Privacy Rights Act, and why we need their support in November." -Alastair Mactaggart, Board Chair and Founder, Californians for Consumer Privacy

"Under Prop 24, a consumer can limit the use of their sensitive information to stop Uber from profiling them based on race, stop Spotify from utilizing their precise geo-location and prevent Facebook from using their sexual orientation, health status or religion in its algorithms. In addition, Californians won’t have to worry about the legislature repealing key privacy rights, will have stronger rights to personally enforce privacy laws and will have the protection of a well-staffed and funded European-style privacy commission to protect their rights." -Carmen Balber, Executive Director, Consumer Watchdog

Opposition

"No one reads the thousands of words of legal fine print that you have to "Accept" before you can use an app or visit a website. The fine print is where you sacrifice your privacy. The same is true of Proposition 24. Its 52 pages are full of privacy reductions and giveaways to Facebook, social media platforms and big tech companies that misuse our personal information." -Richard Holober, President, Consumer Federation of California