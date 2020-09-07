Proposition 23: Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative
- Requires at least one licensed physician on site during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics; authorizes California Department of Public Health to exempt clinics from this requirement if there is a shortage of qualified licensed physicians and the clinic has at least one nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site.
- Requires clinics to report dialysis-related infection data to state and federal governments.
- Prohibits clinics from closing or reducing services without state approval.
- Prohibits clinics from refusing to treat patients based on the source of payment for care.
Support
Support website: Californians for Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection
Opposition
Opposition website: No On Prop 23
Comments