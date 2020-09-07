Skip to Content
California Ballot Propositions
By
Published 2:48 pm

Proposition 23: Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative

Prop23

  • Requires at least one licensed physician on site during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics; authorizes California Department of Public Health to exempt clinics from this requirement if there is a shortage of qualified licensed physicians and the clinic has at least one nurse practitioner or physician assistant on site.
  • Requires clinics to report dialysis-related infection data to state and federal governments.
  • Prohibits clinics from closing or reducing services without state approval.
  • Prohibits clinics from refusing to treat patients based on the source of payment for care.

Full Text of Initiative

Support

Support website: Californians for Kidney Dialysis Patient Protection 

Opposition

Opposition website: No On Prop 23

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply