Proposition 17: Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole Amendment

Proposition 17 is a constitutional amendment that would allow people on parole for felony convictions to vote in California.

Currently, the California Constitution disqualifies people with felonies from voting until their imprisonment and parole are completed. The ballot measure would amend the state constitution to allow people with felonies who are on parole to vote; therefore, the ballot measure would keep imprisonment as a disqualification for voting but remove parole status

Text of Initiative

Support

Support websites: Yes on 17

Initiate Justice

“No other democracy in the world restricts people with felony convictions from voting for life.” – Human Rights Watch

Opposition

"Let’s talk a little about the universe we are dealing with here. They include murderers, voluntary manslaughter, rape, sodomists. For those that commit the crimes, particularly the heinous crimes, part of their sentence is to complete the parole period." -State Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-4)