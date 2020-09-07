Proposition 15: The California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020

California Ballot Propositions

Proposition 15 would amend the California State Constitution to require commercial and industrial properties, except those zoned as commercial agriculture, to be taxed based on their market value.

Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and local governments by requiring that commercial and industrial real property be taxed based on current market value, instead of purchase price

Exempts from taxation changes: residential properties; agricultural land; and owners of commercial and industrial properties with combined value of $3 million or less

Any additional educational funding will supplement existing school funding guarantees

Exempts small businesses from personal property tax; for other businesses, provides $500,000 exemption

Certification and text

Support

Support website: Yes on 15

"We’re asking for companies like Disneyland or Universal Studios that make huge amounts of money to pay property taxes based on fair market value—the same thing that homeowners and, frankly, most businesses have to do." Josh Pechthalt, President, California Federation of Teachers

"We're really talking about a fraction of top corporations in the state that have benefited for decades from egregiously low property tax rates, assessments from the 1970s" Alex Stack, Communications Director, Schools and Communities First

"Most important, Schools and Communities First is designed specifically to help address inequities that poorer school districts face, which has significant implications for communities of color. Every single student in California will benefit from this measure, but particular importance is paid to underserved communities — additional funding will go toward low-income students, English-learners and foster youth. This, on top of the increased investments that local governments can make in their communities, will go a long way toward supporting our communities most in need." Dolores Huerta, Co-founder, United Farm Workers

Opposition

Opposition website: No on Prop 15

“California’s cost of living is already too high and Prop 15 makes it worse by imposing a costly and unfair tax hike. Join me in voting NO on Prop 15 to stop the tax hikes in California!” – Carl DeMaio, Chairman, Reform California/No on Prop 15

"We are going to have the largest tax increase in California history at exactly the wrong time in our economy to be able to afford it." -Rob Lapsley, President, California Business Roundtable