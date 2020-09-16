Arizona Supreme Court
The Supreme Court’s primary judicial duties are to review appeals and to provide rules of procedure for all the courts in Arizona. It is the highest court in the state of Arizona and is often called the court of last resort.
A Supreme Court Justice:
- Must be admitted to the practice of law in Arizona and be a resident of Arizona for the 10 years immediately before taking office
- May not practice law while a member of the judiciary
- May not hold any other political office or public employment
- May not hold office in any political party
- May not campaign, except for him/herself
- Must retire at age 70
The Arizona Supreme Court is made up of seven justices. They serve 6-year terms. Terms are staggered. Members of the court select one judge to serve as Chief Justice for a period of 5-years.
3 Seats up for retention
Robert Brutinel (I) - Chief Justice
- Tenure: 2010-present
- Earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Arizona State University in 1979
- Received his J.D. from the University of Arizona College of Law
- Judge - Yavapai County Superior Court - 1996-2010
- Private Practice - 1984-1996
Andrew W. Gould (I)
- Tenure: 2016-present
- Received his undergraduate degree from the University of Montana in 1986
- Earned his J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law in 1990
- Chief civil deputy for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office - 1999-2001
- Yuma Superior Court Judge - 2001-2006
- Four years as a judge pro tempore for the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One, before his appointment to the court of appeals in 2011
John Lopez IV (I)
- Tenure: 2016-Present
- Received his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1992
- Earned his J.D. from Arizona State University College of Law in 1998
- Solicitor general of Arizona - 2015-2016
- U.S. Attorney's Office - 2003-2014
Comments