Arizona State Races

The Supreme Court’s primary judicial duties are to review appeals and to provide rules of procedure for all the courts in Arizona. It is the highest court in the state of Arizona and is often called the court of last resort.

A Supreme Court Justice:

Must be admitted to the practice of law in Arizona and be a resident of Arizona for the 10 years immediately before taking office

May not practice law while a member of the judiciary

May not hold any other political office or public employment

May not hold office in any political party

May not campaign, except for him/herself

Must retire at age 70

The Arizona Supreme Court is made up of seven justices. They serve 6-year terms. Terms are staggered. Members of the court select one judge to serve as Chief Justice for a period of 5-years.

3 Seats up for retention

Robert Brutinel (I) - Chief Justice

Tenure: 2010-present

Earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Arizona State University in 1979

Received his J.D. from the University of Arizona College of Law

Judge - Yavapai County Superior Court - 1996-2010

Private Practice - 1984-1996

Andrew W. Gould (I)

Tenure: 2016-present

Received his undergraduate degree from the University of Montana in 1986

Earned his J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law in 1990

Chief civil deputy for the Yuma County Attorney’s Office - 1999-2001

Yuma Superior Court Judge - 2001-2006

Four years as a judge pro tempore for the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One, before his appointment to the court of appeals in 2011

John Lopez IV (I)