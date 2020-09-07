Proposition 207: Legal recreational marijuana

Arizona Ballot Propositions

A yes vote on Proposition 207 would allow limited marijuana possession, use, and cultivation by adults 21 or older. It would also:

Amend criminal penalties for marijuana possession

Ban smoking marijuana in public

Impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales to fund public programs

Authorizes state/local regulation of marijuana licensees

Allow expungement of marijuana offenses.



Certification and Text

Support

Proponent web site: Smart and Safe Arizona

Chad Campbell, former state representative and chairperson of Smart and Safe Arizona: "As the name says, smart and safe. It's put together in a responsible way to sell this product to adults only and it will generate revenue, much needed revenue, for the state which is a win for everybody."

Stacy Pearson, political consultant for Smart and Safe Arizona: "It does the right thing by providing an option for folks who were previously convicted of low-level marijuana charges to have their criminal records sealed so they have fair access to jobs and housing. It frees up police to focus on real crime and hard drugs and unclogs the justice system which is currently backlogged with minor offenses."

Opposition

Opponent web site: No on 207

Garrick Taylor, senior vice president of government relations and communications for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry: "Despite the assurances of marijuana proponents, more harm than good will result from legalization. The potential consequences of legalization are severe, ranging from an uptick in workplace accidents and lower overall workplace productivity, to jeopardizing our workforce development efforts, to costs that come with drug treatment and rehabilitation. We’re already navigating a global pandemic; we don’t need to put even more stress on the public health system."

Robert Leger, spokesperson for Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy: "I think there's a lot here to worry about. If you have a vote that says it's OK to use it, I think those kids who might be on the fence might are more likely to say 'The voters say it's a good think to have, it can't be bad for us.' I think it makes more legitimate in the eyes of a teenager."