Man Pulls Gun; Steals Chicken at SoCal Restaurant

PASADENA, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - Employees at a Southern California restaurant are still trying to make sense of what happened there Wednesday night.

A customer pulled a gun when he was asked to put on a mask and then decided to rob the place.

Robert Gonzalez a cook at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles was the one to interact with the gunman.

"He said why don't you come over here and tell me to my face and he told him again just put a mask on, said Gonzalez. "Then he got mad and pulled out a gun, I guess."

Employees say he was so upset that the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. It was all caught on the restaurant's security cameras.

"Then he came back towards the kitchen," recalled Gonzalez. "Pointing the gun at me pretty much said put all the chicken in the bag."

There was plenty of chicken in the kitchen, and absolutely 'no money in the kitchen' as Gonzalez recalls.

So the man grabbed a couple of to-go orders while the employees ran out of the back door.

Everyone is ok, but admittedly a little confused.

"I understand our chicken is good," said Gonzalez. "But I mean that's an expensive chicken he's got there, it was just pretty stupid and crazy at the same time."