Mindy Kaling receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Actress Mindy Kaling received a big honor on Tuesday as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I was an ambitious kid and telling my parents that when I was going to make it, but what's so special about this moment is that when your kids are just saying that, because you hope your parents believe it, so that the fact that it actually became true is so meaningful to me. I wish my mother was here to see it, but I feel lucky that my dad is, so yeah I'm just full of gratitude." Mindy Kaling

In a press release obtained by NBC News, Kaling received the star in the Television category, and that Steve Nissen, President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, served as the ceremony's emcee, with B.J. Novak serving as a guest speaker.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome actress, producer, and director Mindy Kaling to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Not only is Mindy funny, but she is also a talented and innovative creator whose contributions to television have entertained audiences around the world. We are thrilled to honor her with a star on our iconic sidewalk." Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies

Kaling may best be known for her role as Kelly Kapoor on "The Office," for which she also served as one of the writers, according to the press release.

Kaling also created, starred and executive produced "The Mindy Project, and she also wrote two memoirs, "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)" and "Why Not Me?," along with a "collection of essays titled 'Nothing Like I Imagined,' the press release says.

To watch the full ceremony, see attached video.