Ken Jeong receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Actor and comedian Ken Jeong is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, Jeong, known for films such as "Knocked Up," "The Hangover" trilogy, "Community," as well as hosting "The Masked Singer," is receiving the 2,794th star for the Television category.

The press release says news journalist Sophie Flay is emceeing the ceremony, with Randall Park, Joel McHale and "a special guest" serving as guest speakers.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Ken Jeong with a well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ken's incredible journey from medicine to entertainment is a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication. In short, the doctor is in," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

