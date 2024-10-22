Skip to Content
U.S. Attorney holds press conference to announce court filings

By
today at 9:12 AM
Published 9:18 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - United States Attorney Martin Estrada is holding a press conference Monday morning.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce "court filings related to a high-profile matter."

In addition to Estrada, the press release mentions the following people who are speaking at Monday's press conference:

  • Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer
  • FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks
  • IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Linda Nguyen

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

