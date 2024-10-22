U.S. Attorney holds press conference to announce court filings
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - United States Attorney Martin Estrada is holding a press conference Monday morning.
According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce "court filings related to a high-profile matter."
In addition to Estrada, the press release mentions the following people who are speaking at Monday's press conference:
- Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer
- FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks
- IRS Criminal Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Linda Nguyen
