WATCH NOW: ECRMC provides update on fatal crash

Crash leaves 13 people dead, several injured

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Regional Medical Center gives an update on a crash that left 13 people dead on Monday morning.

ECRMC's CEO, Adolphe Edward, continues to work with the Mexican consulate to gather more information on the passengers.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the accident happened on Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. at Highway 115 and Norrish Road.

Sergeant Juan Garcia with CHP said the semi-truck was driving northbound and the SUV westbound when they collided. Sgt. Garcia said 12 people died at the scene, and another one died at the hospital.

They also confirm children were involved in the crash, but their ages and condition are unknown.

Paramedics transferred the driver of the semi-truck to the hospital, where he suffered life-threatening injuries.