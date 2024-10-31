Skip to Content
Video

Southwest volleyball uses all five sets to advance to next round of Division IV playoffs

By
October 30, 2024 11:56 PM
Published 12:00 AM

The Eagles were initially on the ropes after losing set one, but came back strong to advance to the next round of the San Diego Section bracket

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - No. 5 Southwest (18-13) took down No. 12 Escondido Charter (9-15) in five sets at home in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section Division IV playoffs.

The Eagles initially found themselves down, losing the first set to the Tigers.

However, Southwest would storm back to advance to the next round.

Next up for the Eagles will be No. 4 Canyon Hills in a road matchup on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content