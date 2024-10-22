Brawley flag football takes down Vincent Memorial in key IVL matchup

In what may be the game of the year for flag football in the Valley, the Wildcats narrowly got out of Calexico with a win

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of Imperial County's top flag football programs this year met on Monday night.

Brawley (15-6) took down Vincent Memorial (11-2) 21-15 at Ward Field to move into a tie for first place in the Imperial Valley League.

The start of the game proved to be very back and forth, with the Wildcats opening scoring on a short touchdown pass to sophomore Tayana Venegas.

Then on the extra point try, senior QB Breanna Montano's pass was intercepted by Scots sophomore Gala Cervantes, which she returned to the Brawley end zone for two points.

That score of 6-2 would remain at the end of the first half.

Brawley would pull away in the second half to hand Vincent Memorial just their second loss on the season.

The Wildcats will next play on Monday Oct 28, while the Scots will be back in action at Southwest on Wednesday.