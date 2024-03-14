Skip to Content
Today is National Pi Day and Yuma Proving Ground celebrates it in a delicious way

By
today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:34 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday is National Pi Day and Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) celebrated it deliciously.

March 14th marks the annual celebration of the mathematical constant "3.14."

YPG celebrated by hosting a potluck with all kinds of pies including apple crumble, custard, and blueberry-lime.

It all adds up as YPG is a premiere scientific workplace where the mathematical constant is vital from testing weapons to forecasting weather.

"We have a lot of scientists and engineers, people with technical backgrounds where pi shows up a lot for them, and it's just a really fun way to get people out of the office and away from their desks," said Austin Rudolph, Operations Research /Systems Analysis of the Planes Division at YPG.

Take advantage of this holiday and enjoy your favorite piece of pie today.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

