Wildcats roll Ducks in home finale, eye PAC-12 title

Arizona looks to finish final season in PAC-12 with regular season and conference tournament championships

TUCSON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Early Saturday afternoon, the University of Arizona men's basketball team concluded their final home game as members of the PAC-12 conference. After a sluggish start against the Oregon Ducks, (who entered the contest sitting in third place in the conference standings behind Arizona and Washington State), the Wildcats went on a 22-5 run and never looked back. Arizona rolled to a 103-83 win on Senior Day at the McKale Center.

"We want to win the PAC-12 championship, that's important," Head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "But by no means are we reflecting or doing anything like that as this point. We have a long way to go. I mean, we feel like we just started, so, that's going to be our approach."

Arizona was led by senior's Caleb Love and Pelle Larsson who both finished with a team high 22 points. Senior Keshad Johnson added 21 points and surpassed 1,000 points in his college career.

After the game, the Wilcat's five seniors addressed those in attendance. You can watch the ceremony below.

https://youtu.be/RWxeJ1oJaag?si=Tyo-pb-aCQuoj_rj

"Tucson, you know the drill," Lloyd said during the ceremony. "We've got work to do in L.A. and then we'll see all of you in Vegas, here we go."

The Wildcats finish the home portion of the regular season 15-1. Arizona wraps up regular season play on the road with a stop at UCLA this Thursday before end the season at USC on Saturday. Arizona currently leads Washington State by a half game in the conference standings. The Cougars wrap up conference play at home versus Washington on Thursday evening.

The PAC-12 Tournament begins the following week in Las Vegas.