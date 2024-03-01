Skip to Content
today at 8:28 PM
Published 8:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Midnight at the Oasis has kicked into full gear.

The classic car parade was a success with almost one thousand cars filing into the Desert Stadium.

The bands performed some amazing tunes and the dance floor was full at tonight's concert.

"For 27 years we've been looking forward to come here. Great friends, great people, we like to have a good time and party," said Edward and Maria Leon, participants in the car show.

It's still possible to join the fun.

The event will start tomorrow at 9 a.m. and go until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person on Saturday and $3 on Sunday.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024.

