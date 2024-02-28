Weist Lake receives a new playground

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Children now have a new place to play in Brawley.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday at the Wiest Lake Playground.

The new park is ADA inclusive meaning safe for children of all abilities.

This is the first of several renovations the park will undergo including a new parking lot, a shade structure, and a lake circulation system.

"It needed some new attention and that's what happening today. This is the beginning of a multi-faceted renovation that's going to happen at this lake," says Ryan Kelley, the Imperial County District 4 Supervisor.

Imperial County wants to encourage more activity at the lake and hopes to attract families there all summer long.