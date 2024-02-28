Skip to Content
Del Pueblo RV community giving back to Yuma burn survivors

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 6:10 PM
Published 6:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Child burn survivors face many unusual challenges and often with limited resources.

The Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation provides an opportunity for victims to overcome these challenges by helping them with medical care, counseling, and transportaion.

Yuma's Del Pueblo RV Park community has been a significant supporter in raising funds to benefit the program.

Over the last six years, the resort has raised over $26,000.

"So, it's very much a full community event and participation. It's so wonderful," said Vickie Schloss, the Chairperson of the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation at Del Pueblo.

The Yuma Fire Department is in charge of the foundation.

If you would like to donate visit their website at https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/825045693.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

