The Circus on Ice Tour stopped in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 7:15 PM
Published 7:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There was ice in the Desert Southwest on Tuesday.

For the second year in a row, the "Circus on Ice" Tour stopped at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

The tour travels around the country performing elegant ballet skills and magnificent circus acts, all on ice.

"We are Argentinean dancers! You can enjoy a different show because Circus on Ice is the perfect mix of the ice skaters and circus artists," says Christian and Crystlal, the creators of Circus on Ice.

The frozen adventure's next stop is in Glendale on Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

