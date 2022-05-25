Skip to Content
EXCLUSIVE: 2022 Million-Dollar Powerball Drawing interview

Fox 9 reporter Melissa Zaremba did a one-on-one interview with the Arizona Lottery to get the details on how locals can win the cash prize

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s that time of year when Arizonans have a chance to try and be the first millionaire of 2022.

That’s right, Arizona is currently participating in the 2022 Million-Dollar Powerball drawing. 

The contest will continue until July 31st you must be 21 years, or older, to purchase or redeem tickets.

The full interview can be watched above.

