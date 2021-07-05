Hale to the Skipper!

As Seen on TV

Chip Hale to be named as Arizona Wildcat baseball head coach

TUSCON, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Wildcats baseball have their new head coach. The University announced today that former wildcat standout Chip Hale will take over the skipper role. Hale is expected to sign a five year deal and be formally introduced on Wednesday. Hale is no stranger to Arizona, he is wildcats all-time leader in games played, hits, and total bases during his time in Tucson from 1984-87. Hale brings nearly two decades of professional coaching experience to Arizona. During his decade and a half in major league baseball, Hale's most notable stop was as the manager for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2015-16.

This past season, the wildcats baseball team advanced to their 18th college world series appearance. After the season, head coach Jay Johnson left to take the LSU head coach position. Hale becomes the sixth head coach in Arizona baseball's modern history, and the 17th overall.

