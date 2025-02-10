NBC 11 Sportscast: Eagles Claim Super Bowl Title, Detry Leads at Phoenix Open

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) – The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions once again after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Despite an early interception from quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles dominated with a strong defensive showing and clutch plays, including two touchdown passes and a rushing score from Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles’ win denies the Chiefs a historic three-peat.

Meanwhile, in golf, Belgium’s Thomas Detry extended his lead to five shots at the WM Phoenix Open, making a strong push for his first-ever PGA Tour title. Detry’s solid third-round performance has him at 18-under, with Michael Kim, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, and Rasmus Højgaard trailing at 13-under.