FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking heavy rain and local flooding

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION DAY is now in effect through today as an atmospheric river is pushing through the Desert Southwest bringing heavy rain and localized flooding.

Moderate to heavy rainfall will ongoing throughout the day, and scattered thunderstorms will also be possible.

Check out our latest rain totals from today's severe storms.

A lot of areas did receive measurable rain across Yuma and Imperial Counties.

A Flood WATCH is NOW in effect for Yuma and La Paz Counties until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

These storms could enhance rainfall totals and cause flooding concerns.

Today's storms really brought in the winds especially in Yuma County. Highest gusts for Yuma was 55 MPH.

Breezy to locally windy conditions can be expected tomorrow afternoon through Thursday.

Around the Desert Southwest highest gusts will range 20-30 MPH.

There will be slight rain chances for the remainer of the week, with drier and warmer conditions for Super Bowl Sunday.