Simone Biles withdraws from women’s team gymnastics at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) – Simone Biles had to withdraw from the women’s team gymnastic final on Tuesday as the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) took gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The ROC’s team of Vladislava Urazova, Viktoriia Listunova and Angelina Melnikova won with a score of 169.528, while Team USA took silver with 166.096 and Great Britain bronze with 164.096.

Biles withdrew from the final on Tuesday after leaving the arena to be attended to by the trainer.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” said a USA Gymnastics statement. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

“Thinking of you, Simone!” added the statement.

After Biles returned to the arena she didn’t t warm up for the uneven bars — USA’s second apparatus — as Jordan Chiles warmed up instead.

Biles was looking to add to her haul of four gold medals won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Simone, on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition … she bailed out of her vault,” said CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan.

Once she was back in the arena, Biles supported her teammates from the sidelines — chatting with them and cheering after each routine.

Chiles, a close friend of Biles, was appearing in her first Olympics and competed alongside Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum.

Victory secures a famous double for the ROC after the men won gold in Monday’s team event, while also denying the USA a third consecutive Olympic title.

