Trump willing to take drug test, says Biden should too

"How did he go from there, those horrible performances to where he was 'okay'?"

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Two days before the presidential debates begin, President Donald Trump has mentioned again about the possibility of Joe Biden taking performance-enhancing drugs.

President Trump mentioned the past debates where Joe Biden appeared to perform strongly in some of them, and weak in most of them, bringing the suspicion that Biden could be using some sort of drug to enhance his ability to perform well during those events.

