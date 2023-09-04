Plane crashed during a gender reveal party in Mexico

SAN PEDRO, Mexi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A joyous occasion turned into a tragedy over the weekend in Mexico.

A small plane that was taking part in a gender reveal party crashed shortly after dropping pink smoke on the happy couple. The incident was caught on video.

In the video, the plane's left wing appeared to buckle and fold backward when the pilot tried to pull up. The airplane rolled once before slamming into the ground, killing the pilot.

The expecting couple and other partygoers did not seem to be immediately aware of what was happening above them.

Safety first

Photos taken in the aftermath of the crash showed what was left of the mangled aircraft as emergency responders arrived on the scene.

The local authorities have confirmed to NBC News that the pilot was the only person on board at the time, and that he died on the way to the hospital

A first responder said there were no other injuries at the scene, and several party goers did call for help after the crash.

It's unclear what caused that wing to give out. Meanwhile, officials are telling people to think safety first when planning events like this.