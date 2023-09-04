Skip to Content
Top Stories

Nevada flooding keeps Burning Man attendees stranded

By ,
today at 5:57 AM
Published 6:06 AM

BLACK ROCK CITY, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Flooding in Nevada is keeping thousands of attendees at the Burning Man event stranded in Black Rock City.

Heavy rains inundated the area and created thick, ankle-deep mud which sticks to campers' shoes and vehicle tires.

An estimated 70,000+ attendees were isolated at the venue known as the Black Rock City as rain returned on Sunday.

They were told to shelter in place and conserve food, water and fuel after a rainstorm swamped the area.

The CEO of the Burning Man Project, Marian Goodell, made an appearance on the Today Show on Sunday saying, "There is no cause for panic."

"We are accustomed to extreme weather here. It was 107 degrees here last year, for several days. And it's it's kind of part of the challenge and the ritual to actually, you know, be in the middle of extreme weather and work our way out of it gracefully," Goodell added.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content