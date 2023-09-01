Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Weather impacting the Desert Southwest bringing rain, wind, and dust

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 1:36 PM
Published 1:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Severe weather on this Friday and first day of September.

The main impacts from these storms will be strong winds, hail, blowing dust, lightning, and flooding.

Dust storm WARNING! Until 2:30 pm for the entire Desert Southwest. Stay indoors and avoid the driving on the roads.

Strong severe thunderstorms are already impacting the area.

There are area Flood Watches and Flood Warnings already being issued.

Heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding will be the primary threat.

A Flood WATCH is in effect until midnight tonight for the entire Desert Southwest.

Melissa Zaremba

