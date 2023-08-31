Monsoonal moisture is bringing back the humidity, wind, and chances for rain

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Tracking the return of monsoonal moisture on this final day of August.

Rain chances will be increasing today, with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible across south-central Arizona later this evening.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible today, and more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures thankfully are trending near seasonable today, however, it's feeling hotter and sticky.

Dew points will remain elevated in the 60s and 70s, making it feel very muggy and uncomfortable for the next couple of days.

Rain chances will increase for our area beginning tomorrow afternoon/evening.

The potential to still experience rain showers and thunderstorms will linger into early Saturday morning.

Heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding will be the primary threat on Friday.

A Flood WATCH is issued for this evening until 12 A.M. Saturday for portions of Yuma County.

Localized gusty winds will be a concern for the next couple of days as we will experience strong winds from the south southeast with peak gusts of 35 MPH is expected.

Gustier winds is expected later Patchy blowing dust and unhealthy air quality will be a factor with these winds.

Near to below normal temperatures are expected starting Friday with drier conditions settling in by Sunday.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, weather conditions are looking pretty enjoyable for Labor Day.